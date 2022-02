U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Levi Voss, combat photographer, captures U.S. Marines with Beach and Terminal Operations Company, 1st Landing Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conducting an external lift of a bulk fuel pump with U.S. Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, on Camp Pendleton, California, May 18, 2021.