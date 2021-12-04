Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aditya Enggar Perdana
@adityaenggarp
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stone Garden, Gunung Masigit, Citatah, Bandung Barat, West Java, Indonesia
Published
on
December 4, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
stone garden
gunung masigit
citatah
bandung barat
west java
indonesia
potrait
human
People Images & Pictures
outdoors
man
apparel
clothing
accessories
accessory
glasses
coat
jacket
photo
photography
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #86: Chris Spooner
8 photos · Curated by Chris Spooner
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
Inspiring Views (No People)
82 photos · Curated by Tools For Motivation
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Earth Day 2021
48 photos · Curated by Hello I'm Nik
Earth Images & Pictures
human
plastic pollution