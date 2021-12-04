Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
michela lommi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D60
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
path
HD Forest Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
HD Red Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
beckground
leaves
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Wood Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Orange Backgrounds
Brown Backgrounds
vegetation
plant
trail
woodland
land
outdoors
Nature Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Cities of Old
211 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
old
HD City Wallpapers
House Images
People on Adventures
184 photos · Curated by Max Joles
adventure
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Inspiring
46 photos · Curated by Carla Ferreira
inspiring
outdoor
HQ Background Images