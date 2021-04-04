Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Melanie Lim
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 4, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Cantonese dim sum. Pan-fried radish cake.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
meal
Brown Backgrounds
furniture
table
dining table
sweets
confectionery
plant
dish
HD Wood Wallpapers
bowl
Free images
Related collections
Shades of White
74 photos · Curated by Ben Gillbanks
HD White Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
brown
349 photos · Curated by Anna
Brown Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Messages
597 photos · Curated by Lune de Papier
message
sign
word