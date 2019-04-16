Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Pascal Meier
Available for hire
Download free
Zürich, Switzerland
Published on
April 16, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
yora
57 photos
· Curated by Andrew Stanton
yora
outdoor
HD Art Wallpapers
backgrounds
1 photo
· Curated by heather rathbone
HQ Background Images
building
home decor
Textures
119 photos
· Curated by Anna Grybova
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
zürich
switzerland
building
office building
fenster
Light Backgrounds
wall
stripes
muster
wand
minimalistic
HD Simple Wallpapers
text
HD Windows Wallpapers
home decor
Brown Backgrounds
Free images