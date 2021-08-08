Go to Klemens Köpfle's profile
Available for hire
Download free
blue and white heart shaped plastic on brown brick floor
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Florence, Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Published on Canon EOS M5
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Marks for waiting due to Covid in Italy

Related collections

Signs of the Times
827 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
sign
Light Backgrounds
word
Classic Cars
181 photos · Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
classic car
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking