Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Max Komthongvijit
@mcks
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 13, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
hand
kitchen
chef
cooking
chef kitchen
Food Images & Pictures
food photo
cinematic
shutter speed
table
People Images & Pictures
human
finger
holding hands
arm
Free stock photos
Related collections
Leimer
19 photos
· Curated by Lisa Schuhmacher
leimer
Food Images & Pictures
human
Project 3
156 photos
· Curated by Lea Sulistyo
human
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Chef
142 photos
· Curated by Fenomenal Creative
chef
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable