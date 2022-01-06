Go to Felicia Montenegro's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

outdoors
Desert Images
boulders
joshua tree national park
joshua tree
Best Stone Pictures & Images
rocks
vegetation
plant
bush
Nature Images
wilderness
sand
soil
rock
path
Tree Images & Pictures
Free images

Related collections

Drinkables
108 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
drinkable
drink
Food Images & Pictures
American Political
315 photos · Curated by Matt Popovich
american
united state
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking