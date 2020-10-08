Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Atul Pandey
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bihar, India
Published
on
October 8, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Butterfly on the flower
Related tags
bihar
india
Flower Images
HD Green Wallpapers
garden
Nature Images
sunrise
Butterfly Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
HD Red Wallpapers
fly
HD Wallpapers
editorial
outdoor
tiny
insect
plant
blossom
petal
bud
Public domain images
Related collections
bright & foodie
224 photos
· Curated by princess
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plant
Story telling
78 photos
· Curated by Todd Quackenbush
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
People
525 photos
· Curated by Isaac Holmgren
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures