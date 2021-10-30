Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vadim Babenko
@vakerbv
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Бутырский р-н, Москва, Россия
Published
27d
ago
Google, Pixel 3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
бутырский р-н
москва
россия
building
rail
monorail
buildings
architect
architectural
archicture
architecture modern
architecture design
geometry
blue sky background
Sky Backgrounds
sun lighting
sun lights
shadow
geometric pattern
geometric shapes
Backgrounds
Related collections
Urban Folk
287 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
urban
People Images & Pictures
man
The Writer's Collection
204 photos
· Curated by Jenna Avery
writer
writing
hand
Mountain Majesty
1,180 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images