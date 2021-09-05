Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
arif ubayy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta City, Special Region of Yogyakarta, Indonesia
Published
on
September 6, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T10
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
yogyakarta
yogyakarta city
special region of yogyakarta
indonesia
walking
indonesian woman
People Images & Pictures
human
rock
ruins
plant
Grass Backgrounds
pillar
column
architecture
building
outdoors
archaeology
Sports Images
Sports Images
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Mothers Day
36 photos
· Curated by Marion Wug
Mothers Day Images
mother
child
Buildings
197 photos
· Curated by Zachary Spears
building
architecture
line
DUNES
172 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
dune
Desert Images
sand