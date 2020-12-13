Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Paolo Chiabrando
@chiabra
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 13, 2020
Canon EOS 40D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
plant
pollen
Flower Images
blossom
asteraceae
daisy
daisies
petal
Free pictures
Related collections
Green
261 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
flora
50 SHADES OF PURPLE
58 photos
· Curated by Jean Wandimi
HD Purple Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Balance and Wellness
68 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
balance
wellness
Website Backgrounds