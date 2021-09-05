Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
VD Photography
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Surat, Gujarat, India
Published
on
September 5, 2021
Canon EOS M50m2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Falooda Mix without Ice-cream
Related tags
surat
gujarat
india
Food Images & Pictures
faluda
falooda
faluda mix
cold dessert
dessert
food and drink
food and beverage
all red
red and black
red drink
milk
food art
food artistry
foodie
food factory
plant
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Summer + Tropical
125 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor
People
201 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
Collection #108: Ann Friedman
10 photos
· Curated by Ann Friedman
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
HD Pattern Wallpapers