Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Great Pyramid of Giza, Khufu and Cheops - El Giza, Cairo, Egypt
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
afterlife
ancient egypt
archaeologist
blue sky
cheops
civilization
temple
valley of the kings
archeology
carving
egypt
exploration
heritage
hieroglyphs
pharaoh
sand
HD City Wallpapers
dry
khufu
statue
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #44: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
Brown Backgrounds
outdoor
People & Portraits
340 photos · Curated by Kirill
portrait
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
election day
14 photos · Curated by Erin Butterfield
day
united state
Flag Images & Pictures