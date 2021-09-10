Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nhi Dam
@nhidtt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 10, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T20
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
daisy
Flower Images
flower field
white flower
daily flower
plant
daisies
blossom
asteraceae
aster
pollen
vegetation
petal
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #49: Paul Jarvis
10 photos
· Curated by p j
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
rock
Perspectives
407 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
perspective
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Collection #115: Andrew Wilkinson
6 photos
· Curated by Andrew Wilkinson
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers