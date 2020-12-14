Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sama Hosseini
@samahosseini
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
#autumn #autumn_vibes #yellow
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
veins
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Yellow Wallpapers
sunlight
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Green
261 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
flora
Collection #68: Photoshop Team
8 photos
· Curated by Photoshop Team
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
road
Storm and Storms Coming
59 photos
· Curated by Crystal Calhoun
storm
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor