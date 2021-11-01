Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mehroz Naqvi
@mehroz_naqvi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Passu
Published
on
November 1, 2021
Apple, iPhone XS
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Passu cones
Related tags
passu
passu cones
pakistan
Landscape Images & Pictures
road
highway
freeway
People Images & Pictures
human
tarmac
asphalt
Creative Commons images
Related collections
calm wallpapers
420 photos
· Curated by Christi Osterday
calm
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
View Angle
116 photos
· Curated by Yienlong Mn
view
angle
building
Humanity
124 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
humanity
People Images & Pictures
human