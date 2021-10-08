Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bernd Dittrich
@hdbernd
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Bee Pictures & Images
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insect
apidae
honey bee
bumblebee
plant
blossom
Flower Images
aster
pollen
hornet
andrena
wasp
Free pictures
Related collections
Urban Jungle
84 photos · Curated by Desiree Templeman
urban
building
Light Backgrounds
Plant life
538 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
Life Images & Photos
plant
Flower Images
Sparkles
76 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
Sparkle Backgrounds
Light Backgrounds
night