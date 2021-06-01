Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mark Basarab
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
June 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Nature Images
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #77: Lauren Bath
9 photos
· Curated by Lauren Bath
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Portrait
24 photos
· Curated by Andria Gutierrez
portrait
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
Italian summer
27 photos
· Curated by Valentina Locatelli
Summer Images & Pictures
plant
Food Images & Pictures