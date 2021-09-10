Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
shri
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
New York, NY, USA
Published
on
September 10, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Samsung Teardown \ Repair
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
New York Pictures & Images
ny
usa
techno
technology products
smartphone
phone repair
smartphone parts
technology
technologies
teardown
smartphone repair
android repair
smartphone teardown
samsung galaxy
HD Samsung Wallpapers
electronics
camera
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Glasses
72 photos
· Curated by Eva Gafas
glass
People Images & Pictures
human
Unusually good
38 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
minimal
Collection #29: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
boat
sea