Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ruth A
@ruth88
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
samsung, SM-G960U
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
mountain range
peak
slope
HD Scenery Wallpapers
plant
vegetation
countryside
Tree Images & Pictures
housing
building
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Great Outdoors
435 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Halloween
117 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
Halloween Images & Pictures
autumnal
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Veggies
94 photos · Curated by Belinda Vega
veggy
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures