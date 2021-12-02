Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marius Karotkis
@mariuskarotkis
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lithuania
Published
on
December 2, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
lithuania
Nature Images
Beautiful Pictures & Images
real is beautiful
hill
outdoors
field
land
grassland
countryside
rural
farm
pasture
meadow
Landscape Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Feet
43 photos
· Curated by Alison Costa
feet
shoe
leg
Fresh food
35 photos
· Curated by Dara Shultz
fresh
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
Clouds of Color
108 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Smoke Backgrounds