Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sarath P Raj
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 9, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A long shot of some wild berries found in hills of Munnar, Kerala.
Related tags
wide shot
Nature Images
munnar hills
wild berries
kerala nature
kerala photos
munnar nature
long shot
munnar mountains
plant
Food Images & Pictures
blossom
Flower Images
petal
Fruits Images & Pictures
vegetation
bush
produce
cherry
Public domain images
Related collections
the sea
2,193 photos
· Curated by S. Jordan
sea
Animals Images & Pictures
underwater
Floral Beauty
331 photos
· Curated by Chloe Urban
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Collection #148: Kickstarter
10 photos
· Curated by Kickstarter
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers