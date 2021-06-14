Go to Troy Spoelma's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown tree trunk on brown soil
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Marquette, MI, USA
Published on SONY, ILCE-7S
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Rock surface texture with nice dark shadows.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

marquette
mi
usa
dirt
Best Stone Pictures & Images
Best Stone Pictures & Images
rocks
rock
rock wall
rockface
shadow
shadows
Nature Images
HD Cave Wallpapers
outdoors
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
land
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Public domain images

Related collections

Retro Cameras
58 photos · Curated by Gabriella Clare Marino
retro camera
camera
electronic
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking