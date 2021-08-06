Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Paul Minami
@paulminami
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
New Jersey, United States
Published
on
August 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Art object
Related tags
new jersey
united states
Nature Images
HD Art Wallpapers
park
Grass Backgrounds
plant
outdoors
field
vegetation
grassland
HD Green Wallpapers
bush
lamp post
Tree Images & Pictures
symbol
Public domain images
Related collections
Objects
139 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
object
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Halloween
119 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
Halloween Images & Pictures
autumnal
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Collection #72: Kirby Ferguson
9 photos
· Curated by Kirby Ferguson
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Wallpapers