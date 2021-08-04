Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Joshua J. Cotten
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Backyard, Cordova, TN, USA
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A dark-eyed junco perched on the fence.
Related tags
backyard
cordova
tn
usa
Birds Images
junco
dark-eyed junco
backyard bird
perched
fence
Nature Images
wildlife
tennessee
outdoors
Animals Images & Pictures
finch
beak
jay
sparrow
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #135: Ryan Merkley
8 photos
· Curated by Ryan Merkley
Star Images
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Music
85 photos
· Curated by Alexey Topolyanskiy
Music Images & Pictures
hand
People Images & Pictures
Buildings and Towns
105 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
town
building
Cloud Pictures & Images