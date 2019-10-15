Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aswathy N
@abnair
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Rigi, Arth, Switzerland
Published
on
October 16, 2019
Apple, iPhone XR
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
switzerland
HD Blue Wallpapers
rigi
arth
tower
rigi kulm
lucerne
europe
blue sky
Travel Images
electrical device
antenna
People Images & Pictures
human
building
steeple
spire
architecture
Public domain images
Related collections
Christianity
411 photos
· Curated by Katie Smith
christianity
church
Book Images & Photos
Architecture
159 photos
· Curated by Hussein Horack
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers
Live for Less
34 photos
· Curated by Gavin Campbell-Wilson
plant
People Images & Pictures
human