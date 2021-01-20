Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vic Shen
@vxhen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 20, 2021
Canon, EOS 550D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
telephone
HD Grey Wallpapers
electronics
HD Phone Wallpapers
sink faucet
dial telephone
Free pictures
Related collections
Beyond Belief
33 photos
· Curated by Liz H
Star Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #161: Minimalism Life
7 photos
· Curated by Minimalism Life
minimalism
minimal
HD Color Wallpapers
Rust & Dust
126 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
rust
Car Images & Pictures
old