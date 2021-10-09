Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Harsh Jani
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Meghalaya, India
Published
on
October 9, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
meghalaya
india
plant
fern
outdoors
mushroom
agaric
fungus
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Micro Worlds
573 photos · Curated by Matt Popovich
aerial view
aerial
HD Grey Wallpapers
surf views
23 photos · Curated by Olivier Brengues
surf
outdoor
sea
Collection #118: Designer News
8 photos · Curated by Designer News
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
HD Wallpapers