Go to Leon Pauleikhoff's profile
@lebalu
Download free
lion lying on grass field in grayscale photography
lion lying on grass field in grayscale photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Laikipia, Kenia
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Male lion (Panthera leo) beside his buffalo kill in Laikipia Kenya.

Related collections

Facets of Light
161 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
Light Backgrounds
plant
flora
Objects
139 photos · Curated by José Luis Antúnez
object
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking