Since the first families to have taken root in 1720, it is generations of builders and pioneers that have tamed insular nature with creativity; courage and pride. The first ferry boat arrives in 1930 and the winter one follows only in 1959. For many years, the link between island and continent is only maintained with ice canoes. Today, it is the sons and daughters of sailors; schooner builders and farmers who are pursuing,reinventing, and sharing their stories.