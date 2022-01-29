Go to Albert Stoynov's profile
@albertshere
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoCanon, PowerShot SX540 HS
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Flower Images
flower photography
macro
macro photography
bokeh
close up
depth of field
plant
blossom
petal
Backgrounds

Related collections

Into the Wild
394 photos · Curated by Luke Chesser
wild
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Architecture
168 photos · Curated by Prakash Palaniappan
architecture
building
HD Blue Wallpapers
Shopping
54 photos · Curated by Michele Yamin
shopping
shop
store
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking