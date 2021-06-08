General characteristics - B-25J Crew: 5 (one pilot, navigator/bombardier, turret gunner/engineer, radio operator/waist gunner, tail gunner) Length: 52 ft 11 in (16.13 m) Wingspan: 67 ft 7 in (20.60 m) Height: 16 ft 4 in (4.98 m) Wing area: 618 sq ft (57.4 m2) Airfoil: root: NACA 23017; tip: NACA 4409R[51] Empty weight: 19,480 lb (8,836 kg) Max takeoff weight: 35,000 lb (15,876 kg) Powerplant: 2 × Wright R-2600-92 Twin Cyclone 14-cylinder two-row air-cooled radial piston engines, 1,700 hp (1,300 kW) each
