Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dan Gold
Available for hire
Download free
Dome of the Rock, Jerusalem, Israel
Published on
May 13, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Mosques
116 photos
· Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
mosque
architecture
building
Israël
338 photos
· Curated by Isabelle Isabelle
israel
jerusalem
building
Kudüs
1 photo
· Curated by ekrem osmanoglu
kudu
architecture
building
Related tags
dome
building
architecture
dome of the rock
jerusalem
mosque
israel
Religion Images
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
tourist
PNG images