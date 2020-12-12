Go to Hansjörg Keller's profile
@kel_foto
Download free
gold statue of man holding sword
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Bundeshaus, Bundesplatz, Bern, Schweiz
Published on DMC-GX7
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Kämpfer und Held. Fighter and hero.

Related collections

cyberpunk
67 photos · Curated by Paul Sajna
cyberpunk
building
Light Backgrounds
Roads
225 photos · Curated by Pavel Azroyan
road
HD Grey Wallpapers
highway
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking