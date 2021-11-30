Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mary Skrynnikova
@mary_skr
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
21d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
vase
pottery
jar
plant
potted plant
blossom
ornament
HD Art Wallpapers
flower arrangement
Flower Images
ikebana
Cake Images
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
wedding cake
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #18: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
rock
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Winter
108 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor
Arcade
793 photos
· Curated by Leo Ara
arcade
People Images & Pictures
portrait