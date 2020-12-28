Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Karl JK Hedin
@karljkhedin
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 28, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
snowy
Snowflake Images
snowfall
HD Wood Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
ice
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
fir
abies
frost
Winter Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Wallpapers
379 photos
· Curated by Vladislav Kazlov
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Winter Wonderland
464 photos
· Curated by Kris Sánchez
Winter Images & Pictures
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter
66 photos
· Curated by Christina Rann
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant