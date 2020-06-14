Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mehmet Turgut Kirkgoz
@tkirkgoz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kathmandu, Nepal
Published on
June 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Sadhu
Related tags
kathmandu
nepal
HD Grey Wallpapers
face
human
People Images & Pictures
beard
photo
photography
portrait
path
walkway
stone wall
buda
budist
wall
rock
temple
Travel Images
outdoor
Public domain images
Related collections
Retratos
116 photos
· Curated by Monica Resendez
retrato
human
Women Images & Pictures
My portraits
22 photos
· Curated by Mehmet Turgut Kirkgoz
portrait
human
clothing
people
27 photos
· Curated by G J
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing