Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Farhodjon Chinberdiev
@far5n10v
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 12, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Palace of Khudáyár Khán
Related tags
kokand
uzbekistan
persian architecture
central asia
palace
minaret
minarets
khans palace
architecture
building
dome
People Images & Pictures
human
mosque
gate
urban
downtown
HD City Wallpapers
town
Backgrounds
Related collections
Wedding
63 photos
· Curated by José Funes
Wedding Backgrounds
human
hand
People in real life
380 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human
Warm and Muted
512 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor