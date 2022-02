#Painting acrylic pink, pastel colors abstract. Handmade contemporary original artwork ...#See - relaxing, therapeutic painting tutorial with minimal, Nordic, neutral wall art at -- "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jTt2mgMWDP4&t=5s" ...#Feel free to see more my works with PASSION and NO-LIMIT at -- "www.freepik.com/user31132523"