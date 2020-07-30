Go to Marcel Strauß's profile
Available for hire
Download free
blue and brown floral box
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Stuttgart, Deutschland
Published on Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

stuttgart
deutschland
button
disabled
sticker
Donut Images & Pictures
HD Black Wallpapers
tin
can
trash can
jar
Free pictures

Related collections

Street Photography
151 photos · Curated by Marcel Strauß
street photography
deutschland
stuttgart
Stuttgart
303 photos · Curated by Marcel Strauß
stuttgart
deutschland
human
Behi
14 photos · Curated by Maren Ihle
behi
human
wheelchair
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking