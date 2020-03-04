Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stephen Leonardi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 4, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cow Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
cattle
mammal
dairy cow
Free stock photos
Related collections
Travel the World
177 photos
· Curated by Katie Moum
Travel Images
human
building
Haze
17 photos
· Curated by Todd Quackenbush
haze
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Minimalist
125 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers