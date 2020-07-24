Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ravi Bhardwaj
@raprom
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
New Delhi, Delhi, India
Published on
July 24, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
new delhi
delhi
india
Flower Images
geranium
blossom
plant
HD Red Wallpapers
carnation
Rose Images
petal
vegetation
Backgrounds
Related collections
Architecture, Buildings, Spaces
130 photos
· Curated by Sean Tobin
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Collection #21: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
THE WILD LIFE
564 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
wild
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal