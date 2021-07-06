Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sebastian Herrmann
@herrherrmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Botanischer Garten (Berlin), Berlin, Deutschland
Published on
July 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
botanischer garten (berlin)
berlin
deutschland
plant
leaves
palm
HD Green Wallpapers
macro
blossom
Flower Images
lupin
Free stock photos
Related collections
Flatlays
95 photos
· Curated by Melissa Brookman
flatlay
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Heads up
85 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
architecture
Toolkits
34 photos
· Curated by Natalie Cooper-Berthe
toolkit
tool
blog