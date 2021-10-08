Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Derek Lee
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
symbol
bench
furniture
path
sign
road sign
Backgrounds
Related collections
Women
1,480 photos · Curated by Joselyn Miranda
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
Floral Still Life
60 photos · Curated by Anna Harding
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Christianity
411 photos · Curated by Katie Smith
Christianity
church
Book Images & Photos