Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
JuniperPhoton
@juniperphoton
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Qinghai, China
Published on
July 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
qinghai
china
Grass Backgrounds
Mountain Images & Pictures
plant
Food Images & Pictures
produce
vegetation
vegetable
grain
field
outdoors
wheat
Free images
Related collections
Collection #141: The Bucket List Family
8 photos
· Curated by The Bucket List Family
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
sea
In Transit
204 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
transportation
vehicle
Car Images & Pictures
Collection #9: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
field
Light Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures