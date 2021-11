Organic Energy is a fresh and juicy blend. Bright citrus aromas of Grapefruit, Lime, and Bergamot mixed with a dash of Amyris evoke feelings of spring and of the sun on your skin. Jumpstart your day with this energising blend. Organic Focus is clean and sharp. Blended with Vanilla Beam, Clementine, Rosemary, and Cinnamon, it's designed to take away distractions. Focus is the blend to use when you need to get things done.