Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
shuai wang
@icloudwis
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
6 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
lavender dried flowers
vase
pottery
jar
plant
potted plant
HD Green Wallpapers
planter
herbs
herbal
Public domain images
Related collections
GOING PLACES
840 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Travel Images
Weddings
77 photos
· Curated by Jessica Kleine
Wedding Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Creatures
708 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
creature
Animals Images & Pictures
Dog Images & Pictures