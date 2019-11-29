Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Fred Moon
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sofia, Bulgaria
Published
on
November 29, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
sofia
bulgaria
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
veins
Tree Images & Pictures
produce
Food Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #69: Tobias van Schneider
9 photos
· Curated by Tobias van Schneider
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #71: M.G. Siegler
9 photos
· Curated by M.G. Siegler
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Green Wallpapers
outdoor
Inspiring
46 photos
· Curated by Carla Ferreira
inspiring
outdoor
HQ Background Images