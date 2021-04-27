Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Cary Bates
@carybates
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
April 27, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Baby plants growing in seed starter kit
Related tags
seed starter
baby plants
plants
growth
plant starter
seedlings
plant
outdoors
Food Images & Pictures
vegetation
vegetable
Nature Images
potted plant
pottery
jar
vase
planter
produce
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Mountains
105 photos
· Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
Mountain Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Earth is awesome
112 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
rock
Abstract
335 photos
· Curated by Vitaliy Grin
HD Abstract Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds